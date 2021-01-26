Ongole: Traffic DSP K Venugopal warns rash drivers of stringent action

Ongole: The Ongole traffic DSP, K Venugopal warned that, persons who terrify the commuters on road with rash driving and doing stunts will be punished severely. The DSP conducted a road safety awareness session for the students at the Harshini Degree College as part of the ongoing 32nd National Road Safety Month, in Ongole on Monday.

Speaking to the students, Venugopal advised that the two-wheeler riders must have a valid driving license and use helmets while driving. He said that action will be initiated on the drivers who involve in rash driving, triple riding and neglect traffic rule. Stringent punishment will be given to the people who modify the silencers to create terrifying sounds and do stunts on roads causing inconvenience to the public and endanger the commuters' lives, he warned.

He said that the management of the schools and colleges also keep their buses fit, and the drivers must have all documents ready with them and follow road safety guidelines. He said that the college managements should take responsibility to organise road safety awareness programmes for their students periodically.

The traffic SIs Chowdaiah, Khasim, principal of the college D Anjaneyulu, AO N Srinivasa Rao, and other staff from the traffic department and college also participated in the program.