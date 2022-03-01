Ongole: Tributes paid to Sir Raman on National Science Day

Ongole: Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh garlanded the statue of Dr CV Raman at Dr Samuel George Engineering College in Markapuram on Monday and paid rich tributes to him as part of the National Science Day celebrations.

Speaking at the programme, the Minister said that the country is celebrating the Science Day, marking the day Dr Raman explained Raman Effect in physics. He appreciated the college management for inaugurating Finite Element Simulation and Internet of Things labs in the college.

The students from Montessori High School in Ongole worked on various projects and arranged their demonstrations in a tent on a roadside. Indian Red Cross Society Ongole chairman Prakash Babu and Lions Club of Ongole Citizens Kathi Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the science exhibition and appreciated the students for exhibiting placards encouraging the public in using generic medicines.

Dr Kalpana, gynaecologist at KIMS Ongole and NSS district coordinator Dr Harsha Preetham Kumar Dev inaugurated the science exhibition at Nethaji High School in Railpet of Ongole. Dr Kalpana appreciated the correspondent Ch Mallikharjuna Rao for encouraging the children to do various science projects.

The NSS wing under the Science and Humanities department of QIS College of Engineering and Technology organised the Science Day celebrations at the college. The college principal Dr M Suresh awarded prizes to the students who presented the projects well.

The students at the QIS High School and QIS Public School also organised a science fair on the premises of the schools, informed the secretary and correspondent Nidamanuri Surya Kalyan Chakravarthy.

The Jana Vignana Vedika members organised a 'Walk for Science' from the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Rangarayudu Tank in Ongole. JVV district honorary president AV Pullarao said that scientific temper is the first step toward the progress of society. He said that as per Article No. 51A of the Constitution, it is the fundamental duty of every citizen to develop a scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform.