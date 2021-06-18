Ongole : VS Jyothi takes charge as Assistant Director of DCA

Ongole : The Assistant Director of Drug Control Administration, VS Jyothi, who is transferred to Ongole after being promoted from drug inspector rank at Piduguralla, took charge of her office here on Thursday.

The Andhra Pradesh Drug Dealers Association founder president, D Krishnareddy met the assistant director and extended best wishes.

The Prakasam district Drug Dealers Association honorary president, KV Chenchaiah, president Yakkali Balu, Wholesale Drug Dealers Association president K Ramu, secretary Ravi, Retail Drug Dealers Association leaders Venkareddy, Kolla Madhu, Ranganayakulu, PCD Association president V Venkata Rao, secretary Ramana and others also met Jyothi and congratulated her.