Ongole: Woman cop helps old woman reach home safely

Ongole: The services of women police in the village and ward secretariats proved to be fruitful in one more incident at Ongole on Friday.

According to information, auto drivers found a 72-year-old woman wearing jewellery and with Rs 30,000 cash in her purse at city bus stand in Vijayawada on Friday morning. After failing to get her details, they took her to Krishnalanka police station and handed her over to the police.

The police personnel tried to gather information from her and after inspecting her belongings, they found that she visited Simhachalam temple on March 23, and reached Vijayawada from Visakhapatnam in a bus. They also understood from the document proofs that she belongs to Bhagya Nagar in Ongole.

Krishnalanka police alerted Ongole One Town police with the photo and details, who immediately forwarded them to the local ward secretariats.

The woman police at 20th ward in Ongole municipal corporation, Dasari Susmita Rani, went door-to-door in all lanes of Bhagya Nagar, by showing the photograph of the old woman. The locals on fourth lane identified the woman and informed the woman police that she is Kaja Lakshmi, and her daughter Sighakollu Vishnusri is residing nearby. After meeting Vishnusri and confirming that the woman is her mother, Susmitha Rani informed the same to One Town police and approached Krishnalanka police.

Thanking the services of the women police and the police department, the family members of Kaja Lakshmi immediately went to Vijayawada and brought her home safely.

District SP Malika Garg appreciated woman police D Susmitha Rani and Ongole One Town police for their quick response in identifying the old woman and tracing her relatives in a short span of time.