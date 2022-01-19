Ongole: Women cops save old woman from committing suicide

Ongole: The women police working inPrakasam district saved an aged woman from committing suicide and handed her over to the family members after giving counselling.

Prakasam district SP Malika Garg explained that Binde Galamma of Vinukonda in Guntur district went to her daughter's house at Gavinipadu of Konakanamitla mandal to celebrate Christmas. Due to some disputes with her daughter's family, Galamma boarded a bus to go to Vinukonda on Monday but got down at NSP canal near Kurichedu. By the time, she prepared to jump into the canal, the woman police at Kurichedu-1 village secretariat Shaik Mastan Bi saw her, rescued and took her to Kurichedu police station.

Even then, the woman didn't share her original details with the police, but they shared the photograph of the old lady in the department WhatsApp groups. The woman police at Vagemadugu village secretariat in Konakanamitla mandal B Yasodha identified Galamma and informed the police about the details of her daughter and other family members. Later, Kurichedu police informed Galamma's son and handed her over to him, after giving counselling.

SP Malika Garg appreciated women police Shaik Mastan Bi and B Yasodha for their efforts in rescuing the aged woman and reconnecting her with the family and presented commendation certificates to them.