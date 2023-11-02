Onion prices spike up in AP, Telangana, may touch Rs. 100 per kg

The onion prices in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have increased with the price of onions in Hyderabad ranging from Rs.60 to Rs.70 per kilogram, depending on the quality. Consumers are concerned that the price may soon reach Rs.100 per kilogram, as it has already reached Rs.90 per kilogram in retail shops.



Meanwhile, the price of Onion in the neibouring states also increased. Maharashtra is known for being the top producer of onions in India. However, due to the failure of the southwest monsoon in the state, the supply of onions has decreased over the past month. This has resulted in an increase in onion prices. Tamil Nadu, which relies on states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh for its onion supply, has been affected by this situation.

Similarly, in Noida, the price of onions has reached Rs.100 per kilogram, as reported by the Consumer Affairs website. In Madhya Pradesh, onions are being sold at Rs.53.16 per kilogram, while in Goa, the price has crossed Rs.70 per kilogram. While in Tamil Nadu, the onions, which were being sold at Rs.25 to Rs.30 per kilogram, but now the price has risen to Rs.80 per kilogram.