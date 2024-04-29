Manipal Hospitals clinches deal to acquire Kolkata's Medica Synergie

Live
- 525 candidates remain in fray for 17 LS seats in Telangana
- Political Prowess on Display: Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani's nominations galvanise BJP’s poll campaign
- TN government committee identifies 42 elephant corridors in state
- Ola Cabs CEO Hemant Bakshi steps down, firm announces job cuts
- IPL 2024: Kuldeep Yadav's 35 not out propels Delhi to 153/9 against Kolkata
- BJP leader Sambit Patra files nomination for Puri Lok Sabha seat
- Rajiv Pratap Rudy accuses Lalu Prasad of 'killing' developmental schemes in Saran
- Quick action by Telangana Cyber Security Bureau saves citizen's Rs 1 crore
- Types of food diabetics should avoid
- Celebrating National Honesty Day: 20 Quotes to Inspire Integrity
Manipal Hospitals announced on Monday that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire an 87 per cent stake in Kolkata-based hospital chain Medica Synergie.
Mumbai : Manipal Hospitals announced on Monday that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire an 87 per cent stake in Kolkata-based hospital chain Medica Synergie. The acquisition is in line with Manipal Hospitals' strategy of expanding its footprint and presence in eastern India, a statement noted.
However, India's second-largest hospital chain did not disclose the amount for which the deal has been clinched. Manipal Hospitals MD & CEO Dilip Jose said Manipal Hospitals would integrate Medica Synergie into its portfolio and rebrand it.
The acquisition of Medica has increased the bed count of Manipal Hospitals from around 9,500 to over 10,500.
