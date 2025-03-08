Online DSC coaching to be launched for 7,200 BC students

Vijayawada: Minister for BC welfare, handloom and textiles S Savitha said that the state government has been giving top priority for women welfare. She said with the initiative of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, several welfare schemes are being implemented for the welfare and development of women.

Replying to a question in Assembly on Friday, the minister said that the state government has been making efforts to serve food with fine rice to hostel students. She said free online DSC coaching will be introduced for 7,200 BC students throughout the state. The state government has been giving priority to BC welfare and Rs 47,456 crore was allocated to BC welfare in the present budget and Rs 1,977 crore for self-employment scheme.

Savitha said that Adarana scheme will be resumed soon with Rs 1,000 crore. As part of it, free training programme will be conducted for women in tailoring. She accused the previous YSRCP government deceived BCs and Kapu community people.

The minister said that the state government has been giving priority for weavers and as part of it, the Chief Minister will launch National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) at a cost of Rs 120 crore to provide work to weavers. Yarn will be supplied with 15 per cent subsidy and pension will be given to those weavers who crossed 50 years.

She said weaver halls will be set up in all districts to promote handloom sector. Referring to irregularities in Anantapur handloom weavers’ society, she said inquiry is going on into the irregularities.