Online registrations for AP Polycet-'23 commence

Vijayawada: Commissioner of technical education, chairperson of State Board of Technical Education and Training Chadalavada Nagarani launched the online filing process of Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP Polycet-2023) applications for admission to engineering and non-engineering diploma courses in various polytechnics across the state on Thursday, in the office of the commissioner of technical education.

After launching the programme, Nagarani said that the last date for submission of Polycet-2023 applications is April 30 and the examination will be conducted on May 10 across the state. The commissioner emphasised that the interested candidates should check the eligibility criteria and instructions carefully before applying for the entrance test. Nagarani explained that the exam will be conducted in offline mode, the duration of the exam will be two hours and the question paper will be in multiple choice mode.

The qualified candidates will be able to get admission in diploma courses in mechanical, civil, electronics and communication engineering, computer engineering and other departments in the government and private polytechnic colleges.

The commissioner said that free Polycet coaching will be provided to interested students in all government polytechnics immediately after the completion of Class X examinations. For more information and updates, the candidates can visit the official website https://polycetap.nic.in, she explained.

For more details contact the help centre in the nearest government polytechnics personally. Technical education joint director Padma Rao, State Technical Education and Training Council secretary Vijaya Bhaskar and others participated in this programme.