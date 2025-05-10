Only Communists aspire for peace of global humanity

Vijayawada: CPI State Secretary K Ramakrishna stated that only the Communists aspire for a world without wars, where humanity can live peacefully. He attributed the root cause of wars to imperialism, the dominance of arms, and conspiracies aimed at controlling the resources of smaller nations. He was speaking at a meeting organised by the Indian Society for Cultural Cooperation and Friendship (ISCAF) and the CPI NTR District Committee on Friday at Dasari Bhavan here to mark 80 years since the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. The event focused on preventing global wars and addressing the failure of rulers to curb religious extremist forces.

As the main speaker, Ramakrishna noted that in recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, 25 tourists lost their lives. He highlighted that not only Pakistani Muslims but also Muslims and Muslim political parties in India unequivocally condemned the attacks. He described it as a positive development that the Indian military conducted operations against terrorist bases in the region in response, but cautioned that the Pakistani government is exploiting the conflict for its gain.

CPI City Secretary Donepudi Sankar and retired ANU professor C Narasinga Rao shared their experiences of touring and studying in the Soviet Union during their student days. They recalled that millions of soldiers and civilians perished in the war led by Stalin against Nazi Germany. They noted that schoolchildren in Russia sing prayers to prevent such wars from recurring. They also mentioned that Stalin remained unshaken even after his son was killed in the war.

Divi Kumar, president of Janasahiti, stated that in any war, it is ordinary citizens who suffer the most. He emphasised that wars are never fought between people but are orchestrated by imperialist nations to dominate smaller countries.

AP Mahila Samakhya State General Secretary Penmatsa Durgabhavani, CPI NTR District Assistant Secretary Buddi Ramesh, City Assistant Secretary Lanka Durgarao, ISCAF District Secretary Motukuri Arun Kumar, and Buddhavarapu Venkatrao also participated.