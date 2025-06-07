  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Open defecation harmful to public health: Mayor

Open defecation harmful to public health: Mayor
x
Highlights

Guntur: City Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra and Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu stated that open defecation is detrimental to public health and urged...

Guntur: City Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra and Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu stated that open defecation is detrimental to public health and urged everyone to use toilets. On Friday, the Mayor and the Commissioner inaugurated community toilets constructed by ITC Bangaru Bhavishyat in Immanuelpet.

On this occasion, they lauded ITC Bangaru Bhavishyat for constructing community toilets in Immanuelpet, an area with a large low-income population. They emphasised that using community toilets will bring about positive changes in people’s health and improve environmental sanitation.

The event was attended by ITC HR manager Pawan, MSK PM Gouri Naidu, Narayana, Tirupatireddy, and others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick