Open defecation harmful to public health: Mayor

Guntur: City Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra and Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu stated that open defecation is detrimental to public health and urged everyone to use toilets. On Friday, the Mayor and the Commissioner inaugurated community toilets constructed by ITC Bangaru Bhavishyat in Immanuelpet.

On this occasion, they lauded ITC Bangaru Bhavishyat for constructing community toilets in Immanuelpet, an area with a large low-income population. They emphasised that using community toilets will bring about positive changes in people’s health and improve environmental sanitation.

The event was attended by ITC HR manager Pawan, MSK PM Gouri Naidu, Narayana, Tirupatireddy, and others.