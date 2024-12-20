Operation begins to unload PDS rice from ship Stella L Panama

Kakinada : A multi departmental team of officials launched an operation to unload Public Distribution System (PDS) rice found aboard the ship Stella L Panama, anchored nine nautical miles off the Kakinada coast. The vessel was set to sail from Kakinada Anchorage Port to the Port of Cotonou in Benin, West Africa.

During a detailed inspection, authorities discovered 1,920 tons of PDS rice, meant for the poor, being illegally hoarded on the ship. The district administration is taking steps to unload and secure the seized rice in warehouses.

With clearance from the Customs Department, officials from the Civil Supplies, Customs, Port, Revenue, and Police departments have begun preparations to confiscate the illegal stock. It is estimated that the unloading process will take approximately 20 hours to complete.

Preparations have been made to load rice bags onto barges using ship cranes and nets. Two barges have been arranged to transport the bags from the ship to the anchorage port’s mooring area.

Speaking with ‘The Hans India,’ a revenue official stated that after clearing the illegal stock-piles from the Stella L ship, rice bags belonging to certain export firms need to be loaded next. The official estimated that this loading process might take an additional ten days to complete.

Despite the challenges, authorities are working to ensure a smooth and efficient transfer process while keeping a close watch on the evolving weather conditions.

Officials said that PDS rice smuggling does not fall under the purview of international smuggling laws. Therefore, they argue, it is not feasible to detain the Stella L ship for an extended period on these grounds. Adding to the pressure, five rice mill owners have already filed a petition in the High Court, alleging disruption to their export operations. This legal move has intensified the strain on the authorities handling the case, as they navigate between legal limitations and operation-al challenges.

Efforts are underway to resolve the matter promptly, balancing legal compliance with the concerns raised by the export firms.