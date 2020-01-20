Opinion poll on capital shifting conducted in Guntur

Guntur: JAC Guntur West leaders on Sunday conducted opinion poll on the proposal of the government to shift state capital Amaravati at a programme held at Amaravati Road in Guntur city.



Women, students and elders actively participated in the voting and cast their vote in the ballot box.

Meanwhile, the students JAC leaders have been collecting signatures in favour of continuing state capital at Amaravati at a progamme held at Naaz Centre in Guntur city.

The JAC leaders felt that there was no need to shift the capital from Amaravati because infrastructure was already developed in Amaravati.