Opposition parties are behind demolition of temple idols in AP: YSRCP MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy

YSRCP MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy said that the YSRCP government respects all religions and castes equally in the state. Speaking to media on Sunday, he said he was happy that the Gopuja program at Narasaraopet was being held on the auspoces of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.



He said the attacks on temples and the destruction of idols were a conspiracy of the opposition and that dragging the gods into politics was evidence of their nefarious politics.

He ridiculed that the opposition is doing such vicious acts without being able to confront us politically. The Chief Minister has taken up the proposals for setting up a second ghat road to Kotappakonda. "Chief Minister's Secretary Praveen Prakash visited Kotappakonda and explored the possibility of constructing a ghat road, MLA Gopireddy said.