Organic Rytotsavam sets new benchmark in NTR district

Two-day festival in Krishnaraopalem highlights organic produce, eco-friendly inputs, and farmer–consumer awareness.

Officials pledge support to natural farming; target set to expand cultivation to one lakh acres

Exhibits, cultural programmes, and felicitation of progressive farmers underscore farming as a future ‘game changer’

Vijayawada: Atwo-day NTR District Organic Rytotsavam, comprising an organic products exhibition and farmer–consumer awareness programme, began at a mango orchard in Krishnaraopalem village of A Konduru mandal, with a focus on promoting natural and organic farming practices across the district.

Organised jointly by the district administration, agriculture department, Rythu Sadhikara Samstha, Society for Vibrant Vijayawada and Shreyas Farmers Society, the event brought together farmers, consumers, scientists, marketing agencies and natural farming experts on a common platform. Touted as the first initiative of its kind in the State, the Rytotsavam witnessed enthusiastic participation from organic farmers across NTR district.

Andhra Pradesh State Organic Products Certification Authority chairman Savala Devadutt, NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha, joint collector S Ilakkiya and other senior officials inaugurated the event, released awareness material and administered a pledge supporting the natural farming movement.

Exhibits of organic produce, bio-fertilisers, eco-friendly pesticides, indigenous seeds, Jeevamrutham, cow-based products, farm equipment and agricultural drones attracted significant public interest. Cultural programmes promoting soil conservation and healthy living added vibrancy to the occasion, and seven progressive natural farmers were felicitated.Addressing the gathering, Devadutt spokes of the benefits of organic farming, including lower cultivation costs, improved soil health and better public well-being. He underscored rising global demand, the need for cluster-based development and QR code-enabled digital traceability to ensure transparency and better returns for farmers.

Collector Dr Lakshmisha termed organic farming a future “game changer” and announced a target of bringing nearly one lakh acres under natural cultivation, expanding from the present 50,000 acres cultivated by 42,000 farmers in the district.