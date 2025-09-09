Outstanding teachers felicitated

Tadepalli: The Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS) recently honoured its most outstanding teachers at a special felicitation ceremony held at its head office here.

The event, held in celebration of Teachers’ Day, recognised educators from 190 Dr BR Ambedkar residential schools for their exceptional contributions.

Prasanna Venkatesh, secretary of APSWREIS, presented the awards and addressed the gathering, urging teachers to inspire students, encourage self-learning, and use engaging teaching methods. He also directed all schools to establish dedicated Science and Mathematics clubs to promote experiment-based learning.

K Sunil Raj Kumar, Additional Secretary of the society, spoke about ongoing development initiatives and called upon all teachers to work with greater dedication to advance the organisation.

T Rambabu, TGT (Physical Science), Sabbavaram, Visakhapatnam District, K Sridevi, PGT (Mathematics), Balliparrru, Krishna District, PV Karunakar Rao, PGT (Mathematics), Koppurla, Vizianagaram District, N Phani Jyothi, PGT (Mathematics), Korrapadu, Anantapuram District, P Sujatha, PGT (Mathematics), Jangareddygudem, West Godavari District were recognised with the best teacher award.

The event was attended by Joint secretaries, district coordinators, principals, and other staff, making the celebration a success.