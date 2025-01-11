Over 100 para-athletes take part in 9th Boccia Nat’l Championship

Visakhapatnam: The 9th Boccia National Championship 2024-25 was inaugurated at the India Expo City in Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) by Lt. Gen. N.S. Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of Army Staff.

Over 100 para-athletes with severe disabilities from 21 states have commenced their journey to showcase exceptional talent in this international-level championship.

The Vice Chief of Army Staff inaugurated several key projects at the AMTZ. They included the foundation stone-laying of the Attrium building, an advanced research and innovation hub for assistive technology, hot commissioning of TechTron, a cutting-edge facility poised to facilitate the requirement of radio isotope for radiation therapy for cancer care in the region. Lt. Gen. Raja Subramani also addressed the gathering and lauded AMTZ and Dr. Jitendra Sharma’s contributions towards nation building. “AMTZ has made an amazing contribution to the nation. Dr. Jitendra Sharma not only pioneered advancements in medical technology, but have also inspired, employed, nurtured, and incubated companies to grow and flourish. AMTZ has embodied the spirit of ‘Make in India’ and is working towards the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat 2047,” Lt. Gen. Raja Subramani stated.

The Boccia Championship inauguration ceremony was graced by Jitendra Sharma, MD and Founder CEO of AMTZ, Ashok Bedi, Chairman of Boccia India, Jaspreet Singh, president of Boccia India, among others.

Boccia, a paralympic precision ball sport, is specifically designed for athletes with severe physical disabilities. Athletes with severe disabilities, including cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy, are showcasing their exceptional skills and competitive spirit in the 9th Boccia National Championship which will culminate on January 15.