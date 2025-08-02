Over 1.95L farmers to be covered in Nellore dist

Nellore: Collector O Anand has said that as many as 1,95,866 farmers each will get a benefit of Rs 5,000 and total Rs 97.933 crore in the 1st phase of Annadatha Sukhibhava Scheme(ASS) in the district.

In a press note released here on Friday, the Collector said that under the 20th phase of Prime Minister Kisan Yojana (PMSY), 1,68, 350 farmers each will receive Rs 2,000 with the total amount being Rs 37.67 crore.

The Collector said that under these two schemes, each farmer would have secured to total Rs 20,000 per year.

He said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate ASS at East Veeraiah Palem village of Darsi mandal Prakasam district on Saturday.

He said that the selection of beneficiaries was being conducted in a transparent manner based on documentary evidence.

Farmers who are not covered can approach the local Rythu Seva Kendram to get themselves enrolled.