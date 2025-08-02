Live
- CCB seizes 123 kg of ganja; three arrested in Dakshina Kannada
- Govt monitoring digital media posts, will take action if required: HM
- SIT begins excavation in Dharmasthala
- Chandrababu to launch Annadata Sukhibhav scheme in Prakasam today
- Pesticide found in govt school water tank; case registered
- Trump says US has 'great' relationship with S. Korea after trade deal
- Delhi police chief reviews security arrangements ahead of I-Day
- Deve Gowda's grandson convicted in rape case
- Traffic on Janakpuri flyover to be suspended for a month
- PM Modi to visit Varanasi, launch development projects worth Rs 2,200 crore today
Over 1.95L farmers to be covered in Nellore dist
Nellore: Collector O Anand has said that as many as 1,95,866 farmers each will get a benefit of Rs 5,000 and total Rs 97.933 crore in the 1st phase of...
Nellore: Collector O Anand has said that as many as 1,95,866 farmers each will get a benefit of Rs 5,000 and total Rs 97.933 crore in the 1st phase of Annadatha Sukhibhava Scheme(ASS) in the district.
In a press note released here on Friday, the Collector said that under the 20th phase of Prime Minister Kisan Yojana (PMSY), 1,68, 350 farmers each will receive Rs 2,000 with the total amount being Rs 37.67 crore.
The Collector said that under these two schemes, each farmer would have secured to total Rs 20,000 per year.
He said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate ASS at East Veeraiah Palem village of Darsi mandal Prakasam district on Saturday.
He said that the selection of beneficiaries was being conducted in a transparent manner based on documentary evidence.
Farmers who are not covered can approach the local Rythu Seva Kendram to get themselves enrolled.