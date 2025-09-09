Over 28,000 students found anaemic in Tirupati

Tirupati: A high-level review of centrally sponsored schemes and district development chaired by Twenty Point Programme Implementation Chairman Lanka Dinakar at Tirupati Collectorate on Monday brought anaemia among schoolchildren into sharp focus.

The meeting, held in coordination with District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, Municipal Commissioner N Mourya and senior officials from health, education and municipal departments, highlighted progress in education, healthcare, drinking water and smart city projects.

Officials revealed that 28,534 cases of anaemia have been identified among students in government schools across Tirupati district — 15,185 mild, 13,260 moderate and 89 severe. Iron and nutritional supplements are being distributed to address the issue. Alongside, 99,736 children and 10,597 pregnant women are receiving meals under ICDS and PM POSHAN, with additional nutritional kits for adolescent girls through the Balika Raksha programme.

The review also covered improvements in healthcare. The district, which has two government medical colleges and two super-speciality hospitals, is strengthening infrastructure through the National Health Mission and NTR Vaidya Seva–Ayushman Bharat integration. Notably, infant and maternal mortality rates here remain below the state average.

Education schemes such as Thalliki Vandanam, PM SHRI schools and mid-day meals were assessed, with surprise inspections planned to ensure food quality. On infrastructure, discussions included Jal Jeevan Mission, AMRUT projects, and pending works in Tirupati Municipal Corporation, with directives to accelerate progress and ensure accountability.

Doubts were raised over official claims that 3.15 lakh of the district’s 3.39 lakh households already have tap water connections, even though revised proposals worth Rs 7,417 crore from Kandaleru and Rs 2,800 crore from Gandikota are still awaiting approval to ensure sustainable water sources.

Dinakar urged officials to work towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Swarnandhra 2047. “Education and healthcare are the foundation for quality human resources, and addressing anaemia must be a priority,” he stressed.

The meeting was attended by AP Medical Council Chairman Dr D Sreehari Rao, Yadava Corporation Chairman G Narasimha Yadav, and senior officials from various departments.