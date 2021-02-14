X
Over 4.65L turn out for voting in Vizianagaram

Highlights

Poling for second phase village panchayat elections in Vizianagaram district concluded peacefully on Saturday.

Vizianagaram: Poling for second phase village panchayat elections in Vizianagaram district concluded peacefully on Saturday. District Collector M Hari Jawaharlal and SP B Rajakumari have made extensive arrangements.

The voters started arriving at polling booths right from 6.30 am and cast their votes. Some voters residing in towns and cities also rushed to their villages to exercise their franchise in the panchayat polls. According to official sources, 82 percent of polling was recorded in Vizianagaram district. Out of 5,67,589 voters in 355 village panchayats, 4,65,631 voters cast their votes. GL Puram mandal, which is surrounded by hills and remote villages, has recorded 73 per cent of polling and Ramabhadrapuram recorded 86.3 per cent.

