Over 8,000 bicycles distributed to students in Addanki constituency

Addanki: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has announced that more than 8000 bicycles have been distributed free of charge to students of government schools in the Addanki constituency, with generous support from donors.

During a visit to Vemavaram in Ballikurva Mandal on Sunday, the Minister distributed bicycles to 44 students of the government high school. He said that the initiative extends beyond school students to benefit poor students pursuing Intermediate, Polytechnic, and ITI courses. Of the total cycles distributed, 1,000 were funded by his own company.

Minister Gottipati emphasised that governments alone cannot accomplish everything, and this bicycle distribution programme stands as proof that good deeds attract public cooperation. Inspired by the initiative, one donor contributed Rs 12 lakhs toward installing safe drinking water plants in eight schools, which will be set up shortly, he announced.

The Minister recalled a deeply moving incident during a previous YSCP-era Ambedkar Jayanti programme, where a father lamented that while one child received government support, he was forced to send his other child to labour. This concern was brought to the Chief Minister’s attention, prompting the launch of the Talliki Vandanam scheme. On a single day, Rs 10000 crore was credited to beneficiaries’ accounts under this scheme, he emphasised.