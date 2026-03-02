Centre on high alert over attempts to exploit Iran crisis for communal unrest

Following an Intelligence warning, the Union government has advised states to keep a tab on radical pro-Iran preachers. The communication by the government comes in the wake of the Intelligence agencies signalling that some elements would look to take advantage of the ongoing Iran situation and incite violence across the country.

The advisory comes in the wake of the Israel-US strikes on Iran, which led to the death of the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the radical elements may not necessarily be pro-Iran, but they would look to take advantage of the situation and incite violence. India has voiced concern over the situation in Iran and West Asia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply concerned about the ongoing situation and urged restraint.

The Intelligence agencies have said that many prayer meetings are being held following the death of the Ayatollah. These meetings are being monitored closely, the official said. So far, the prayer meetings have passed off peacefully, the official added. However, the worry is that there are radical elements who are pro-ISI, and these persons would look to infiltrate such meetings and try to incite violence.

The Centre issued the communication to all the states and union territories on February 28. In the note, the government cautioned that the developments in Iran and West Asia could have ripple effects domestically.

The Central government has warned that radical elements would look to make inflammatory speeches with the intention of creating communal violence.

Another official said that states such as West Bengal and Assam, which go to polls this year, should exercise utmost caution. There are already warnings and advisories in place for these states as external and internal elements are looking to disturb peace ahead of the elections.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has told the states to monitor and identify pro-Iran radical preachers delivering inflammatory sermons. Such sermons could trigger communal tension and unrest, the MHA further said.

Another official said that the Central Intelligence agencies are working closely with their counterparts in state units to prevent such incidents from taking place.

The official added that the situation in West Asia is also being monitored for the geopolitical impact it will have. However, it is also important to monitor the situation from within, as attempts will be made to deliver sermons aimed at causing tensions and inciting violence.

This is a sensitive time, and the radical elements would take advantage of this to incite communal tensions and divide India’s social fabric.

The agencies are keeping a close watch on the usual suspects and are monitoring their conversations.

There is a strong possibility of foreign interference, and players in Pakistan would try to activate their radical elements to incite violence in India, the official also added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed the regional situation.

PM Modi also called for an early cessation of hostilities.

The PM also emphasised that the safety of civilians must remain a priority. PM Modi also chaired the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting to review the evolving situation in West Asia. The CCS was briefed on the airstrikes on Iran that took place on February 28.

The CCS also reviewed the difficulties faced by Indian travellers transiting the region. The PM directed all departments concerned to take necessary measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments.