Odisha govt issues heat preparedness guidelines for higher education institutions

As part of its summer season preparedness measures, the Odisha Higher Education Department has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Heat Wave Management for all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across the state, informed the department in an official statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the directive has been issued to ensure preparedness and precautionary measures to mitigate heatwave conditions and safeguard the health and well-being of students, faculty and staff.

The department, through the SOP, has advised colleges and universities to conduct or reschedule classes, internal assessments and examinations during morning hours, as far as practicable, to avoid exposure of students to peak heat conditions.

“Outdoor academic, sports and co-curricular activities have been restricted during peak afternoon hours. Where unavoidable, such activities must be conducted with adequate safeguards and preferably during relatively cooler periods of the day,” directs the department.

Additionally, all institutions have been directed to ensure the uninterrupted availability of safe and potable drinking water at multiple points within campuses. Adequate stocks of Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) must be maintained and made readily accessible in classrooms, hostels, common areas and examination centres.

The SOP also mandates inspection and repair of tubewells, hand pumps and drinking water facilities to prevent disruption in water supply during the summer months.

Colleges and universities have been further instructed to keep basic first aid facilities ready to address heat-related discomfort, dehydration, dizziness and other medical exigencies. The statement mentioned that responsible personnel must be identified to provide immediate assistance in such situations.

Heads of Institutions have been asked to sensitise students, faculty and staff about heatwave precautionary measures, including the importance of adequate hydration, recognition of early symptoms of heat exhaustion and the dos and don’ts during extreme heat conditions.

Parents and guardians may also be advised to ensure that students carry drinking water while attending classes and examinations, the statement said.

A letter in this regard has also been issued to all State Public and Private Universities and all Degree Colleges coming under the Higher Education Department for strict compliance.