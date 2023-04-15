Vijayawada: Overseas placement for aspirants in mining, construction

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) MD & CEO Dr Vinod Kumar convened a meeting with Western Australian Technical & Vocational Education Training (WA TVET) team for discussing the collaboration modalities in facilitating international placements through vocational skill training programmes, mainly focusing on Mining, Construction, etc.

During the meeting here on Friday, he discussed with the WA TVET team about providing overseas placements to the aspirants.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar informed that the State government has taken the initiative through a Skill Cascade System. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had prioritised the Cascade Skilling concept which is being implemented through collaborative efforts of the Department of Employment & Training, Technical Education, Collegiate Education, Department of Industries, and others.

The APSSDC is acting as the nodal agency for all the initiatives planned under Cascade Skilling and has established 192 skill hubs and 21 skill colleges across Andhra Pradesh. The State government was planning to undertake skill development initiatives to tap the international/ overseas placement opportunities in identified priority sectors, he stated. He further stated that the specific focus has been on regions like the Middle East, the European Union, Australia, Canada, Japan, and the USA.

In order to create an internationally benchmarked quality skills, ecosystem and provide global career mobility opportunities for overseas candidates, APSSDC is reaching out to major industry partners and international institutes who can partner with State government and support the overall framework, he added.

He further said that various stakeholders like OMCAP and APNRT in collaboration with APSSDC are working towards promoting international placements. APSSDC planned to sign an MoU with WA TVET in this month, the APSSDC MD added.