Paddy procurement for Rabi begins in Kakinada district

Kakinada: Kakinada District Joint Collector Ilakkiya inaugurated paddy procurement centre at Mallepalli village of Gandepalli mandal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector said paddy procurement process for Rabi season has begun. She informed that paddy was cultivated in 74,373 hectares in the district in Rabi season and they are expecting paddy production of 6.69 lakh MT. The district administration has succeeded in avoiding distress sale by the farmers by providing minimum support price (MSP) to them for selling their produce through PPC during previous seasons. She said that the same was continued in rabi season and arrangements were made for paddy procurement in the district.

J-C Ilakkiya said that steps were taken for 100% registration of farmers through RBK centres. She said the farmers need not go to the paddy procurement centre to sell their paddy produce. The staff at paddy procurement centres will visit fields of the farmer and observe the quality specification and purchase the paddy at minimum support price.

The J-C said the government is paying Rs 1,960 per quintal for Grade-A and Rs 1,940 per quintal for common varieties as MSP. She said that within 21 days, the money would be deposited through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) accounts of the farmers and this will put a stop to the exploitation of the farmers by middlemen. The J-C said that farmers' registration, MSP prices, grain quality standards and other information can be found through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK). She said village agricultural assistants will be available at field level and informed that a control room (phone number 8886613611) was set up regarding paddy procurement in the district.