Paddy procurement to continue till March 30

District officials responded on the story published in The Hans India on Monday on the paddy farmers concern over the unseasonal rains

SRIKAKULAM: District officials responded on the story published in The Hans India on Monday on the paddy farmers concern over the unseasonal rains.

In a press release here on Monday, Joint Collector M Naveen and AP Civil Supplies Corporation (APCSC) district manager P Jayanthi assured that paddy procurement will be continued till March 30 to collect the remaining produce from the farmers.

They further explained that so far 89 per cent of the paddy has been procured from farmers and sufficient space was available for storage of the paddy and procurement of paddy would continue in the district.

