Paderu: Give job cards to all eligible, Collector Sumit Kumar tells officials

Paderu (ASR district) : Alluri Sitarama Raju district Collector Sumit Kumar directed the officials to issue job cards to all the eligible beneficiaries under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme.

On Monday, the Collector held a video conference with MPDO and mandal level Dwma officials from the Collectorate.

The Collector said that the average daily wage in the district is Rs 252 and the quality of work should be improved to increase it. Chintapalli, GK Vethi and other mandals have more job cards but jobs are fewer, he said. By increasing the work, everyone will get employment and the average wage will also increase.

He asked officials to create jobs in the areas where there are work opportunities. He asked them to link the Aadhaar of beneficiaries with a bank account and mobile numbers and complete e-KYC. In the district, about 20 per cent of the villages have not received proposals for work. He ordered them to create self-works and provide work in the villages where there are no works.

Sumit Kumar directed them to link housing constructions with MGNREGS and provide works and generate FTO for pending Rs 7 crore. He wants to bring to his attention the pending work proposals at the PD level or collector level. The Collector said that he will sanction the works within 24 hours.

The MPDOs told the Collector that the cost of transportation for housing construction in hilly areas is high. The Collector replied that if proposals are sent, he will try for additional funds.

Sumit Kumar directed to pay special attention to the Aadhaar registration of children. He ordered to generate children’s Aadhaar by uploading birth certificates. Under the Janani Suraksha Yojana, bank accounts should be opened with mothers.

Assistant Collector Ashutosh Sri Vatsava, Dwma PD Ramesh Raman, Housing PD Babu, Zilla Panchayat Officer Kondala Rao, CPO RSN Patnaik and Divisional Panchayat Officer Kumar and others were present.