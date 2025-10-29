Live
Padmavathi Brahmotsavams from Nov 17 to 25
Tirumala: A booklet on Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Kartheeka Brahmotsavams was released by TTD Chairman B R Naidu along with TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Tuesday evening after the TTD Board meeting.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that the Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Brahmotsavams will be conducted from November 17 to 25 at Tiruchanoor akin to Tirumala brahmotsavams in a grand manner. Important days: Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam will be performed on November 11, followed by Laksha Kumkumarchana and Ankurarpanam on November 16.
The major events of the Brahmotsavams include: Dwajarohanam on November 17, Gaja Vahanam on November 21, Swarna Ratham (Golden chariot) and Garuda Vahanam on November 22, Rathotsavam on November 24, Panchami Theertham on November 25 and Pushpayagam on November 26.
The Vahana Sevas will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am and 7 pm to 9 pm every day during the Brahmotsavams. Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary, Deputy EO Harindranath, several board members and other officials participated in the programme.