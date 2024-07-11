Palasa MLA Sirisha approaches district court to seek justice

Visakhapatnam : Those who keep humiliating posts on social media platforms need to be severely punished, said Palasa MLA Gouthu Sireesha.

The MLA filed a case in the court as the police did not take any action despite approaching them to lodge a complaint against former minister Seediri Appalaraju, who reportedly made humiliating comments against her and her family members.

The MLA visited Visakhapatnam district court on Wednesday. Later, speaking to the media, Sireesha said that the YSRCP leaders harassed several people across the state in a similar manner.

The MLA recalled how social media platforms were misused by the YSRCP government. “Both home minister and I were the victims of the YSRCP’s humiliating social media posts.

Those who fought against the YSRCP government were targeted through social media platforms and tortured. Despite filing several complaints at the police stations, no action was initiated and hence approached the court to seek social justice,” the Palasa MLA said. Further, she stated that the alliance government should punish such social media abusers.