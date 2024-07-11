  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Palasa MLA Sirisha approaches district court to seek justice

Palasa MLA Sirisha approaches district court to seek justice
x

Palasa MLA Gouthu Sireesha displaying post in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

Highlights

Laments that police have not filed a case against former minister Seediri Appalaraju despite she approaching them to lodge a complaint about his insulting social media posts

Visakhapatnam : Those who keep humiliating posts on social media platforms need to be severely punished, said Palasa MLA Gouthu Sireesha.

The MLA filed a case in the court as the police did not take any action despite approaching them to lodge a complaint against former minister Seediri Appalaraju, who reportedly made humiliating comments against her and her family members.

The MLA visited Visakhapatnam district court on Wednesday. Later, speaking to the media, Sireesha said that the YSRCP leaders harassed several people across the state in a similar manner.

The MLA recalled how social media platforms were misused by the YSRCP government. “Both home minister and I were the victims of the YSRCP’s humiliating social media posts.

Those who fought against the YSRCP government were targeted through social media platforms and tortured. Despite filing several complaints at the police stations, no action was initiated and hence approached the court to seek social justice,” the Palasa MLA said. Further, she stated that the alliance government should punish such social media abusers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X