Palle Kishore Reddy celebrates b’day with family members

Anantapur: PV KK Engineering College Chairman Palle Venkata Krishna Kishore Reddy’s birthday celebrations were held with family members. On the occasion Yuva Kishoream Sri Balaji Educational Institutions and PV KK Engineering College Chairman Palle Venkata Krishna Kishore Reddy at Palle’s residence in Anantapur, family members former minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy, MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, son Viaan and daughter Vanshya arranged a special cake. Dynamic leader Palle Kishore Reddy cut the cake.

Earlier, Palle Venkata Krishna Kishore Reddy paid homage to the feet of his father, former minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy, and took his blessings.

Later, Palle Kishore Reddy was fed a cake by his wife MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, former minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy, uncle former Kerala DGP Shankar Reddy, and aunt Saubhagya Rani. PV KK Engineering College Principals and staff wish Palle Kishore Reddy. College Special Officer Srinivas Reddy, Management Representative Srikanth Reddy, College Principals Subbarao Manmadeshwar Reddy, Bandi Ramesh Babu, Anurag, Natasekar, Dhananjaya Reddy, Manohar Reddy, Sharma, Raghu, Kondareddy, Bhasha, College Staff and others participated in the birthday wish of PV KK Engineering College Chairman Palle Venkatakrishna Kishore Reddy.