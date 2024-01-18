Palle Raghunath Reddy participates in Jayaho BC program at Odi Cheruvu mandal

Former minister Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy and other BC district leaders from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) gathered at a BC Jayaho program in Odi Cheruvu mandal center. During the event, Dr. Reddy praised Nandamuri NT Rama Rao and Chandrababu Naidu for bringing political consciousness to the BCs during their TDP regime.

He criticized Jagan Reddy for reducing the reservation of BCs in local body elections and cancelling thousands of BC posts. Dr. Reddy also accused the YCP government of attacking and filing illegal cases against BC leaders, leaving backlog posts unfilled, and grabbing assigned land.

He expressed his gratitude to TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu and stated that the TDP flag will fly in the Puttaparthi constituency in the 2024 elections. Ambika Lakshminarayana and Kuntimaddi Rangaiah also criticized Jagan Reddy's government and accused him of injustice to the BCs. Other TDP leaders and Janasena leader Abdullah also expressed their discontent with the YCP government.