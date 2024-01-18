Live
- Google, Bing shows non-consensual deepfake porn at top of search results: Report
- Must-listen songs for devotees during the historical event of Ram Mandir Inauguration
- Shinde orders BMC to clean 3 temples in each Mumbai ward till ‘Prana Pratishtha’
- AFC Asian Cup: Irvine's lone goal helps Australia land to knockout stage
- GRAP-III revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality now in 'very poor' levels
- FB, Insta collect all the data they can: Report
- INS Visakhapatnam responds to drone attack swiftly
- SARS-CoV-2 can infect dopamine neurons, cause long Covid symptoms: Study
- Euphoria over ‘pran-pratishtha’ high in MP, girl students form human chain to create figure of Lord Ram
- Sofia Vergara clarifies she did 'fake' drugs in 'Griselda'
Just In
Palle Raghunath Reddy participates in Jayaho BC program at Odi Cheruvu mandal
Former minister Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy and other BC district leaders from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) gathered at a BC Jayaho program in Odi Cheruvu mandal center.
Former minister Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy and other BC district leaders from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) gathered at a BC Jayaho program in Odi Cheruvu mandal center. During the event, Dr. Reddy praised Nandamuri NT Rama Rao and Chandrababu Naidu for bringing political consciousness to the BCs during their TDP regime.
He criticized Jagan Reddy for reducing the reservation of BCs in local body elections and cancelling thousands of BC posts. Dr. Reddy also accused the YCP government of attacking and filing illegal cases against BC leaders, leaving backlog posts unfilled, and grabbing assigned land.
He expressed his gratitude to TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu and stated that the TDP flag will fly in the Puttaparthi constituency in the 2024 elections. Ambika Lakshminarayana and Kuntimaddi Rangaiah also criticized Jagan Reddy's government and accused him of injustice to the BCs. Other TDP leaders and Janasena leader Abdullah also expressed their discontent with the YCP government.