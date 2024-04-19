Palle Sindhura Reddy flays YS Jagan during election campaign in Puttaparthi

During a house-to-house election campaign in Puttaparthi Mandal, joint candidate Palle Sindhura Reddy criticized Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy as a liar who had promised to ask for votes in the elections only after the abolition of alcoholism. Along with former minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy, Sindhura Reddy conducted the campaign in Jagarajupalli Panchayat and Marlapalli.

The villagers warmly welcomed and blessed Sindhura Reddy, referring to her as 'Ada's child' and 'Neerajanala.' She urged the voters to vote for the bicycle symbol and ensure TDP's victory in the constituency. Sindhura Reddy assured the people that Puttaparthi would receive special recognition at the international level under the TDP government. She called on the people to sing Chamara Geetam and emphasized that the progress made during the YCP regime was nothing compared to the development during the TDP regime.

Former Minister Palle Raghunath Reddy condemned Chief Minister Jagan Reddy's neglect of farmers and described his government as 'Rythu Bhakshaka Govt.' He stated that justice would only be served to the farmers when TDP comes to power. Both Palle Sindhura Reddy and Parthasarathy Nee, TDP candidate for Hindupuram Parliament, expressed their desire to win in the upcoming general elections on May 13.

The election campaign was attended by TDP mandal convenor Vijay Kumar, senior leaders Pullappa Sriram Reddy Bommayya and Sriram Naik Nagaraju, as well as other party members and supporters. Panchayat leaders, TDP Jana Sena, BJP workers, and women fans also participated in large numbers.





Delete Edit



