Live
- Village, ward secretariat women cops’ transfer process held
- Satya Nadella sounds alarm on AI’s energy use as Microsoft plans fresh layoffs
- Panchayat secretaries demand relief from work overload
- SP emphasises use of technology for crime control
- Germany asks Apple, Google to ban Chinese AI app DeepSeek over privacy concerns
- Install solar rooftops, save on power bills: MLA Sunitha
- Lloyds Engineering, Mukta Arts & RattanIndia top stocks for June 30: Experts
- Minister stresses tech-driven farming
- Chandrababu holds strategic meeting with party MLAs, MLCs and MPs
- CCTV Evidence Confirms Gang-Rape Allegations Of Forcing Girl Into Guard's Room At Kolkata
Panchayat secretaries demand relief from work overload
Panchayat Secretaries from Sri Sathya Sai district staged a protest in front of Puttaparthi Collectorate on Saturday, demanding action on their excessive workload and unresolved issues. Displaying placards and raising slogans, they expressed frustration over their working conditions.
Puttaparthi: Panchayat Secretaries from Sri Sathya Sai district staged a protest in front of Puttaparthi Collectorate on Saturday, demanding action on their excessive workload and unresolved issues. Displaying placards and raising slogans, they expressed frustration over their working conditions.
The secretaries submitted a representation to district Collector TS Chetan, outlining their challenges.
The Panchayat Secretaries’ Association highlighted that they are overwhelmed with responsibilities, particularly village secretariat surveys, which fall solely on them. They criticized the IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) monitoring, noting that only the Panchayat Department faces such scrutiny, increasing stress.
The association pointed out that in some mandals, Booth Level Officer duties are assigned exclusively to Panchayat Secretaries, while Village Revenue Officers and surveyors are exempted. This, combined with multiple surveys, prevents them from fulfilling core Panchayat duties.
The secretaries reported working over 12 hours daily, starting as early as 6 am for sanitation tasks and continuing late into the evening, impacting their health.
They urged the district authorities and government to address their grievances, reduce their workload, and ensure fair task distribution across departments.