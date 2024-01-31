  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy participates in distribution of house site pattas

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy participates in distribution of house site pattas
x
Highlights

As part of Navratnala - Pedalandariki Illu, Panyam MLA and YSR Congress Party Nandyal District President Sri.Katasani Rambhupal Reddy have given house...

As part of Navratnala - Pedalandariki Illu, Panyam MLA and YSR Congress Party Nandyal District President Sri.Katasani Rambhupal Reddy have given house site pattas to all the deserving poor in Hussenapuram village, Orvakal Mandal, Panyam Constituency. MLA laid the foundation stone for the program. Many public representatives, officials and others participated in this program...




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X