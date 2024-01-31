Live
- Ratha Sapthami celebrations at Tirumala on Feb 16
- Government Slashes Mobile Phone Components Import Duty Ahead of Budget 2024
- ACB takes former director of HMDA into custody
- Brake failed RTC bus rams into 2 autos, bikes and cars
- Students' innovative construction waste solution wins ‘Smart India Hackathon 2023’
- Businessman From Guwahati To Build 190-Ft Statue Of Prime Minister Modi in Assam
- Upset over husband getting second married, woman ends life
- 4 Common Cervical Cancer Myths You Need to Stop Believing
- Mahalakshmi scheme turns Mahapapam scheme for conductors and drivers of RTC
- TTD Chairman inspects Sanatana Dharmic conference to be held from February 3
Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy participates in distribution of house site pattas
Highlights
As part of Navratnala - Pedalandariki Illu, Panyam MLA and YSR Congress Party Nandyal District President Sri.Katasani Rambhupal Reddy have given house site pattas to all the deserving poor in Hussenapuram village, Orvakal Mandal, Panyam Constituency. MLA laid the foundation stone for the program. Many public representatives, officials and others participated in this program...
