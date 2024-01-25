Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy to attend various events today

Panyam MLA Mr. Katasani Ramabhupal Reddy, will be participating in two important programs today. As part of the program, first, at 10.00 am, there will be an inauguration ceremony of the Rythu Bharosa Center at Chinnatekuru village of Kallur mandal. Mr. Katasani Ramabhupal Reddy will be present for this event.

Following that, at 11.00 am, there will be an inauguration program for the OHSR Tank and Health Center at Jagananna Colony, Bastipadu Village, Kallur Mandal. Additionally, houses will be distributed during this program.

Delete Edit

The YSRCP leaders requested all YSR Congress Party leaders, activists, media friends, and concerned officials within the constituency to actively participate in these programs and contribute to their success.

