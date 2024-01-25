  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy to attend various events today

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy to attend various events today
x
Highlights

Panyam MLA Mr. Katasani Ramabhupal Reddy, will be participating in two important programs today. As part of the program, first, at 10.00 am, there...

Panyam MLA Mr. Katasani Ramabhupal Reddy, will be participating in two important programs today. As part of the program, first, at 10.00 am, there will be an inauguration ceremony of the Rythu Bharosa Center at Chinnatekuru village of Kallur mandal. Mr. Katasani Ramabhupal Reddy will be present for this event.

Following that, at 11.00 am, there will be an inauguration program for the OHSR Tank and Health Center at Jagananna Colony, Bastipadu Village, Kallur Mandal. Additionally, houses will be distributed during this program.

The YSRCP leaders requested all YSR Congress Party leaders, activists, media friends, and concerned officials within the constituency to actively participate in these programs and contribute to their success.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X