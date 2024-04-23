Papa Rao High School students shine in SSC exams

Kondepi(Prakasam district): Renamala Reni of Papa Rao High School at Koru Uppalapadu in Kondapi mandal secured fifth rank in the State scoring 595 marks in the tenth public examinations, according to the school management committee members Ch Siddhartha, Shishir, Srujana and Mounika. They said in a statement here on Monday that the school achieved a hundred per cent pass with the passing of all the 85 tenth class students who appeared for the examination in the first division.

They said that Reni secured 595 marks out of 600 bagging 5th rank in the State. Likewise, S Chandana secured 587 marks, and both L Tagore and Kondragunta Jswanth Chowdary secured 586 marks.

Referring to the marks scored by their students, they said that five students secured more than 580 marks, 15 students secured between 560 and 579 marks, 20 students secured from 550 to 559 marks, 23 students from 500 to 549 marks and 18 students between 400 and 499 marks, and four students got from 300 to 399 marks.