Paparao High School achieves 100% pass in SSC exams

K Uppalapadu (Prakasam District): Paparao High School has shown excellent results in the SSC 2025 examinations. All the 71 students who appeared for the exam have passed with First Class making it a 100 percent pass rate.

School topper Kondapi Venkata Yoshitha Krishnasri stood first with an outstanding 596 out of 600 marks.

Other top scorers include 2nd place: Lakamthoti Neha Jessi – 593 marks, 3rd place: Bezawada Vishnu – 591 marks, 4th place: Kommalapati Rajkamal – 590 marks, 5th place (Tie): Kadiyam Akhira Nandan and Puchakayala Venkata Vijaya Sri – 589 marks.

Subject-wise highlights: Students performed well across all subjects. The average scores were especially high in: Science: 96, Social Studies: 94, Telugu: 92. Seventeen students scored a perfect 100 in Science, and several others came close in other subjects like Telugu, Maths, and Social.

Score distribution: 4 students scored between 600–590,

10 scored between 589–580, 13 scored between 579–570, 22 students were in the 549–500 range.

The lowest total was 441 marks, and the highest was 596, showing consistent and strong performance by the students.