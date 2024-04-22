Parchur Constituency: TDP candidate Yeluri confident of scoring a hat-trick

Parchur: The TDP candidate for Parchur Assembly constituency, Yeluri Samabasiva Rao, said that providing sufficient water for the last acre, and creating employment by encouraging the establishment of textile, pharma, and ITES companies in the constituency are his priorities after becoming the MLA again.

Sambasiva Rao did MSc in Horticulture from Acharya NG Ranga University in 2002 and worked as a horticulture officer in Kothagudem from 2002 to 2007 in united AP. Moved by the plight of locals in the native place, he ventured into politics to bring a change in their lives. He was elected as the MLA in the 2014 and 2019 elections and contesting again in the 2024 elections as the TDP candidate.

In an interview with The Hans India, Sambasiva Rao observed that unless there is a change in the political atmosphere in the State, development is not possible. He said that during the first five years of his tenure between 2014 and 2019, the then TDP government has spent more than a hundred crore rupees in his constituency alone to modernise the Nagarjuna Sagar Project Canal that provides irrigation water to about 80,000 acres, and the Kommamuru Canal that provides water to about 65,000 acres, and another Rs 40 crore to construct 38 lift irrigation projects, to supply water to the last acre. He said that they constructed 100 plus check-dams, and 1,200 plus borewells to help farmers.

Apart from them, Sambasiva Rao said that they laid about 425 kilometres of cement roads in the constituency and constructed the NTR Varadhi on Romeperu connecting Chinaganjam and Pedaganjam, making the dream of more than 20,000 people come true.

He said that they had sanctioned Rs 97.50 crore to poor families for the construction of 5,700 houses, provided 34,267 pensions, deposited Rs 263 crore into the accounts of 70,934 farmers as loan waiver and waived Rs 36 crore loan of 10,096 DWCRA groups, distributed 500 tractors and established a hostel for animals to feed them during the period of fodder scarcity.

Sambasiva Rao said that he wants to provide water to every acre in his constituency. He said that due to the negligence of the YSR Congress Party government during the last five years, the modernisation works done on NSP and Kommamuru canals have gone waste, and they are now home to silt and plants obstructing the free flow of water up to the last acre.

He said due to the digging in canals like the Parchur canal for soil, the nearby farms were flooded during heavy rains. He was confident that the NDA government would be elected to power in the State soon and it would extend the Guntur Channel further to provide drinking and irrigation water to Parchur and Yaddanapudi mandals.

He said that the Krishna and Godavari rivers would be linked as per Chandrababu Naidu’s ideology so that the Godavari water pumped into Krishna through the Pattiseema LI project, would be further lifted at Vaikunthapuram to supply to NSP link canal near Nekarikallu.

Apart from agriculture, Sambasiva Rao said that he wants his constituency to flourish with industrial development. He said that the existing granite processing industries are unable to provide large employment opportunities to the educated youth. He said that many industries have left the State due to the fear of the YSRCP government up to now. He said that the Chandrababu-led NDA government would encourage the industrialists to establish textile, pharma and ITES industries in the constituency. As a port and airport are located nearby, there is a potential for good number of jobs locally.

As he made preparations to file nomination as the TDP candidate for the Parchur Assembly constituency on Monday, Sambasiva Rao said that he is confident in winning the seat again and creating a hat-trick.

He said that the locals were receiving him with warmth during the campaign. Local leaders are joining the TDP by deserting the YSRCP from many villages to support him. He thanked the local BJP and Jana Sena Party leaders and workers for being part of the campaign and extending their support.