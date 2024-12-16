Parents told to discipline boys to avert atrocities

Rajamahendravaram: State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha emphasised the need for parents to raise their sons with greater responsibility, asserting that many societal atrocities could be avoided if boys were brought up with proper values.

Speaking at a cultural event and 2K run organised under the theme “Save Girl Child” at Palakollu in West Godavari district, the minister lamented that there has been a rise in heinous crimes, including assaults on minors.

“It is shameful to live in a society where even children are subjected to atrocities. This reflects our failure as a community,” she remarked.

She expressed concern that society is drawing more negative influences than positive ones from cinema. She emphasised that mothers should act as the first line of policing in the household, instilling values and discipline in their children.

Anitha praised Nimmala Rama Naidu, describing him as a highly efficient leader who works with dedication, second only to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Students, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu and district collector Nagarani were present at the event.