Parents told to help children read books

Vijayawada: Stressing on the role of parents to introduce books to children, noted actor and writer Tanikella Bharani said there is a huge treasure of literature left to us by our ancestors. He was the chief guest at the valedictory function of the 34th Vijayawada Book Festival organised at government polytechnic grounds here on Sunday.

Complimenting the organisers of the Books Festival for conducting it for the last 34 years without fail and introducing new literature to the generation after generation, Bharani said that every page in a book opens a new window to the world. He stressed on the importance of introducing books to the children to wean them away from the mobiles. The wonder world of books would become a long-lasting friend for the children.

Secretary of Mines department Kantilal Dande expressed happiness over the stupendous response the book festival has been commanding over the years. He hoped that more and more people would cultivate the habit of reading books.

Secretary to Government Imtiaz Ahmad said that the book reading would open new vistas in the perception of children. He said that he was happy to participate in the book festival activities.

Later, the students who were winners in the competitions were given prizes. Honorary president of Book Festival Society B Babji, Golla Narayana Rao and others were present.