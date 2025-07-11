Parents urged to keep an eye on children’s behaviour

Bhimavaram: Urging students to stay away from bad habits like smoking, drinking alcohol, and drugs, West Godavari district collector Chadalawada Nagarani called upon the parents to keep an eye on the behaviour of their children from time to time.

She was the chief guest at the district-level mega parents-teachers meet held at Sri Bhupathi Raju Subba Tataraju Zilla Parishad High School at Vendra village of Palakoderu mandal on Thursday.

She said students should stay away from social media and focus on their studies. It should always be remembered that even though bad things may give temporary happiness, they will take away a lifetime of happiness, she advised.

About 6,000 teachers in about 1,960 government and private schools across the district are participating in this programme. Through these meetings, parents will get to know how their children are studying and how their teachers are teaching.

The government is providing all kinds of facilities to the students and they should study diligently and shape their future. She urged parents to get their children admitted in government schools instead of taking loans beyond their capacity. It is a matter of great pride that two students, Ketha Suma and Relangi Bharat Kumar, who studied in the same school, secured a seat in IIIT. There are qualified teachers in government schools and they know how to teach any student very well. The collector distributed saplings to the students to plant them in the name of their mothers.

District SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi also participated in the programme.

Collector Nagarani and SP Asmi had a shared meal with the students and their parents and inspired the students. Later, they planted saplings in the school premises and encouraged the students.

