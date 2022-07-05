Parents worry over high fees demanded by private schools

Kakinada: In view of the dismal performance by the government schools in SSC results, many students are opting for private schools in Godavari region. But they are in dilemma as some private schools have changed fee structure by enhancing 15 to 25 per cent compared to last year.

Schools across the State are reopening on Tuesday and the academic year will continue until April 28, 2023.

Some parents alleged that private school managements are exploiting the hapless situation of the students, who cannot join government schools owing to low pass percentage. They alleged that the government is not monitoring the fee structure of private schools, hence they are being exploited. They demanded that the government should save them from high fees collected by private educational institutions, particularly corporate and semi-corporate schools in Godavari region.

According to sources, 40% of students have already shifted from government schools to private schools.

Last year, Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) recommended schools operating within the panchayat areas to charge maximum of Rs 10,000 per annum from primary (nursery to class V) students and Rs 12,000 from secondary section students (classes VI to X).

The maximum collectible fee in smaller municipal areas is Rs 11,000 per annum for primary section and Rs 15,000 per annum for secondary section. Students enrolled in schools within the bigger municipal corporations pay a maximum of Rs 12,000 per annum in primary section and Rs 18,000 in secondary section. As per GO Number 54, Intermediate or junior colleges (classes XI and XII) students have to pay a maximum of Rs 15,000 per annum for colleges within gram panchayats, Rs 17,500 for those within municipalities and Rs 20,000 within municipal corporations.

Independent School Managements Association of Andhra Pradesh (ISMAAP), Andhra Pradesh Unaided Schools Management Association (APUSMA) and the combined East Godavari District Private Schools Association had challenged the government's order. The three associations have 10,000 plus school managements as their members. Striking off the government's order, Justice U Durga Prasad Rao noted that the current notification have several lapses and asked the government to come up with what would be a more reasonable fee structure taking into consideration school managements proposals too.

Andhra Pradesh Private School Association, East Godavari district president and Legal Adviser Muthukumilli Srivijay told 'The Hans India' that they are providing quality education by competent qualified teaching staff and they are being paid high salary to retain them in their schools. Informing that 40% of students from government schools have joined private schools already, he said that inadequate staff, particularly in important subjects was the reason for the failure of students of government schools. He also stated that the failure of students of government schools cannot be attributed to Covid-19 as students of private schools have secured good percentages despite the pandemic.

Srivijay also said that the standing order from High Court favours their fee structure and hence nobody can question their fee collection. "We have informed the details of fee collection to the government and our difficulties should be considered in view of good salaries for teachers and infrastructure facilities in the schools," he informed. He noted stated that the government spent Rs 1 lakh on each student whereas the private managements spent Rs 30,000 per student.

Speaking with The Hans India, psychologist Dr APJ Vinu said a few private schools have already started some time ago whereas government schools are opening on July 5. He stated that for the last two years, students of government schools have lost the skills of both reading and writing and its impact was witnessed in the recent SSC results. He alleged that the government has totally failed in controlling fee structure and both parents and students are in a dilemma regarding their future.

Speaking with The Hans India, District Education Officer (DEO) Datla Subhadra said the case relating to fee structure is pending in the High Court and hence she cannot say anything about it. 'I cannot interfere in the fee structure of private management. The government decision is final and I can either speak or interfere only after the government issues orders,' she added. The DEO informed that adequate facilities are provided to motivate students to join government schools.