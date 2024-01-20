Paritala Sunitha flays Prakash Reddy, says he neglected people's welfare

Former minister Paritala Sunitha criticized MLA Prakash Reddy for neglecting the people's issues for five years and only showing interest in addressing those issues before the elections. She emphasized the importance of addressing problems such as drinking water, roads, drainage, and electricity in rural areas.

Sunitha highlighted the Telugu Desam Party's manifesto, which includes schemes designed specifically for women, and discussed the local community's concerns with regard to various issues. She accused MLA Prakash Reddy of focusing on gaining benefits during his time in power and criticized the sudden rush to address drinking water issues before the elections, referring to it as a "drama for votes."

Sunitha also questioned the lack of action on other important issues such as roads, drainage, and electricity, and expressed confidence in the defeat of the YCP in the upcoming elections.



