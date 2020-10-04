Partnership programme begins in Nellore schools 

Nellore: Twinning programme, a common activity in the higher learning institutions, is now being implemented in some government-run schools this year for improving standards and developing coordination. The education department had planned to execute the 'twinning of schools' programme in 25 pairs of government-run institutions in the district this year.



Among the schools, 25 are having good infrastructure and teachers and the remaining schools have low facilities that are going to be connected through the programme for teamwork and cooperation.

Normally, these twinning programmes at the university level offer an interesting aspect that half of the term part of a degree course is spent in an Indian university and the other half in a foreign university through an arrangement between the two institutions.

Many universities in India are offering this kind of degree programmes for cost-effective and quality education where the students get international exposure.

But the programme in the state is different since officials are planning to develop mutual coordination between the developed and backward schools in terms of infrastructure and faculty members where both teams visit others for understanding the situation.

Initially, the teaching staff and students from the developed schools would visit other schools attached to them for a week for an understanding of the situation and the team from other schools also visit the better schools in the second phase and comprehend the teaching practices, infrastructure like laboratory, library, and cost-effective best practices for replicating in their schools for improving quality education. Both teams submit a report to education officials on their visits and what they had learned through the programme.

"This is for sharing knowledge, and understanding the best practices being implemented in the schools. Quality in instruction, the role of various committees, communication system, any innovative projects implemented and participation in science fairs are useful for schools. Schools having better standards can also recommend some suggestions to officials on how to improve the conditions in their counterpart schools," said an official from the education department.

This year no private school has been selected for participating in the programme, added the official. Officials are including the schools under the backward category from rural, tribal and other backward schools for developing some rapport.