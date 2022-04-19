Parvathipuram: Special Spandana to solve revenue grievances

Parvathipuram: Parvathipuram district collector Nishat Kumar assigned the task of addressing the grievances of common people with a quick pace to the two revenue officials of the district.

Collector Nishant Kumar has assigned Bhavana, sub-collector of Parvathipuram to receive the grievances in Parvathipuram revenue division and K Hemalatha, RDO of Palakonda to receive the same at concerned tahsildar office. This special revenue Spandana programme will be continued till May 7.

Nishant Kumar, the first collector of the Parvathipuram-Manyam district, noticed that most of the complaints received through Spandana are related to land, so he decided to assign the task of receiving and solving them to revenue officials.

"I attended the Special Revenue Spandana at Parvathipuram on April 12 and at Balijipeta on 16 so far. I will be available at Seethanagaram on April 20, Komarada on 23, Garugubilli on 27 and Makkuva on 30. I will visit Salur on May 4 and Pachipenta on May 7. We will resolve the revenue related mistakes and help the farmers to have their rights on their lands," sub-collector Bhavana said.

Similarly, Palakonda RDO K Hemalatha conducted the 'Special Revenue Spandana at Seethampeta on April 12 and at Bhamini on 16 so far. She will conduct the programme at Jiyyammavalasa on 19, Palakonda on 21, Kurupam on 26, Veeraghatam on 28 and Gummalaxmipuram on April 29.

Bhavana said that this Special Spandana would be a boon for the farmers who can avail the services of revenue officers at their own place. "They need not come to the district or subdivision headquarters. We are coming to their doorsteps to resolve their grievances," she added.