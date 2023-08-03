  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Pathikonda: Man stuck between rocks rescued

Shepherd Boya Rajesh stuck between two huge rocks at Chennampalli village in Pathikonda constituency on Wednesday
x

Shepherd Boya Rajesh stuck between two huge rocks at Chennampalli village in Pathikonda constituency on Wednesday

Highlights

  • The incident occurred when Boya Rajesh, a resident of the village and shepherd, taken out his sheep for grazing at the nearby Chennampalli Fort
  • he villagers rescued Rajesh with the help of ropes

Pathikonda: A 26-year-old shepherd, who was stuck between two huge rocks, was rescued by the villagers at Chennampalli village in Pathikonda constituency on Wednesday. According to information, one Boya Rajesh, a resident of the village, took his sheep for grazing at the nearby Chennampalli Fort. After a while he noticed that one of his sheep went missing and he began to search for it.

While searching for the missing sheep, he went into a narrow passage between the two huge rocks and stuck between the rocks.

Despite making efforts, he could not come out of it. Later Rajesh informed his pathetic condition to the villagers through his mobile phone. The villagers came to the spot and brought him up with the help of ropes.

The rescuing of Rajesh video from rocks has gone viral and is making rounds on social media.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad