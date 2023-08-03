Live
Pathikonda: Man stuck between rocks rescued
Pathikonda: A 26-year-old shepherd, who was stuck between two huge rocks, was rescued by the villagers at Chennampalli village in Pathikonda constituency on Wednesday. According to information, one Boya Rajesh, a resident of the village, took his sheep for grazing at the nearby Chennampalli Fort. After a while he noticed that one of his sheep went missing and he began to search for it.
While searching for the missing sheep, he went into a narrow passage between the two huge rocks and stuck between the rocks.
Despite making efforts, he could not come out of it. Later Rajesh informed his pathetic condition to the villagers through his mobile phone. The villagers came to the spot and brought him up with the help of ropes.
The rescuing of Rajesh video from rocks has gone viral and is making rounds on social media.