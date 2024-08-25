Patient attacks female junior doctor in SVIMS

Tirupati : While the JUDAs protest against the gruesome murder of a woman PG doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata is continuing at SVIMS, another junior resident was attacked by a patient in the same Institute on Saturday evening.

In a shocking incident, a patient getting treatment at the casualty in SVIMS, attacked a female resident doctor in which she got a minor injury, which exposed the security lapses at the Institute.

The patient by name Bangarraju came to Tirumala along with his family members on a pilgrimage from Bobbili in Vizianagaram district. He is said to be a patient of epilepsy and was first admitted at TTD’s Ashwini hospital in Tirumala. On Saturday morning, he was shifted to SVIMS, where he was administered drips and other treatment. It was learnt that he suddenly pushed a lady house surgeon, who was discharging her duty there. Following this, junior doctors and students of Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women staged a sit-in protest before the casualty. They demanded security for them while discharging duties. SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar and others tried to pacify them, but they were not convinced.

It was learnt that TTD CVSO also assured them to provide security. But the protesting doctors wanted the TTD EO or JEO to come there and give an assurance.