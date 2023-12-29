Patients at seva ward receive winter supplies

Visakhapatnam:Geysers, blankets, rugs, masks, diapers and fruits were distributed to the patients getting treated at seva ward of the King George Hospital (KGH).

Contributed by Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) and Hima Humanitarian Association, the generous gesture reached out to the inmates of old age homes who were getting treated at the KGH. The distribution programme was led by vice president of OSL JK Nayak and TVD Das of Hima Humanitarian Association in the presence of KGH Deputy Superintendent V Vani, RMOs Aruna Devi and Jagadeesh, among others.

Speaking on the occasion JK Nayak said such distribution programmes would be continued in future and support would be extended to KGH as well.

TVD Das mentioned that since the patients at the seva ward were deserted by their family members, they reached out to them to help them in times of dire need.