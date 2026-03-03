Pattadar passbooks distributed

Ongole: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy attended the ‘Mee Bhoomi – Mee Hakku’ (Your Land – Your Right) programme held at Paidipadu village in Jarugumalli mandal, on Monday, as the chief guest, alongside AP Maritime Board Chairman Damacharla Satyanarayana. He distributed new Pattadar passbooks to beneficiaries.

Addressing the gathering, he stated that the coalition government has introduced technologically advanced passbooks bearing the official State seal. A QR code system has been integrated, enabling beneficiaries to access land ownership details and locate their fields via navigation. He criticised the previous government for misusing approximately Rs 700 crore of public funds by printing the former Chief Minister’s photograph on passbooks and boundary stones.

The minister highlighted that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was the first to sign the cancellation of the Land Titling Act. He added that revenue grievances are now addressed through dedicated Revenue Clinics held every Monday under the District Collector. He said that two drones per mandal will be provided to support agricultural operations. Maritime Board Chairman Satya lashed out at the previous government for wasting crores of public money by printing personal photos on land title documents. Highlighting developments in the Kondapi constituency, Satya lauded Minister Swamy's efforts to secure Rs 165 crore for the Sangameswaram project. He described it as a historic achievement that would provide irrigation to 10000 acres. He further noted that Rs 60 crore have been spent on Panchayat Raj and R&B roads. He mentioned that the recent Beach Festival at Pakala village has gained state-wide recognition, and plans are underway to develop Pakala Beach into a major tourism destination.