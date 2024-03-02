Pattikonda TDP MLA candidate urges thorough probe in YS Viveka murder case

Pattikonda Telugu Desam Party MLA candidate KY Shyam Kumar has called for an investigation into the role of Chief Minister Jagan Reddy in the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy. Kumar alleged that Jagan Reddy's gang was responsible for the murder of Vivekananda Reddy for political gain.

Kumar questioned why Jagan Reddy had made precise statements about how Vivekananda Reddy died, with an ax blow, and why he had stopped Sunithamma, Vivekananda's daughter, from filing a CBI inquiry petition. He also raised concerns about Jagan Reddy's decision to withdraw the CBI inquiry petition after becoming Chief Minister.

Kumar criticized Jagan Reddy for saving the boy who killed his father and questioned the motive behind Jagan Reddy's actions. He accused Jagan Reddy of hiding the truth about Vivekananda Reddy's death and preventing progress in the case investigation.

Kumar called on Jagan Reddy to come clean about his involvement in Vivekananda Reddy's murder and criticized the YCP leaders for creating tension during the investigation. He urged Jagan Reddy to answer the questions raised by Sunithamma and support her legal battle for justice.

Kumar emphasized the importance of punishing the killers of Vivekananda Reddy to protect the lives of citizens and voiced his support for Sunithamma's legal fight. He stated that defeating Jagan Reddy was necessary to safeguard human and financial lives. The TDP has pledged to support Sunithamma in her quest for justice.

